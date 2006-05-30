Photography

The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

FLYING NUN Israeli photographer Lili Almog’s work is on view in “Perfect Intimacy,” her first New York exhibition. The images are of cloistered Carmelite nuns from three monasteries in Israel and the United States. Above, “Outdoor Portrait #14” (2005); left, “Under Her Habit” (2004). Through Friday, June 30, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Andrea Meislin Gallery, 526 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, suite 214, 212-627-2552, free.

