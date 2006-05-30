Photography
FLYING NUN Israeli photographer Lili Almog’s work is on view in “Perfect Intimacy,” her first New York exhibition. The images are of cloistered Carmelite nuns from three monasteries in Israel and the United States. Above, “Outdoor Portrait #14” (2005); left, “Under Her Habit” (2004). Through Friday, June 30, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Andrea Meislin Gallery, 526 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, suite 214, 212-627-2552, free.
