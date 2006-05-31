Photography

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CONFUSED CHILDREN Loretta Lux explores the nuances of emotion in children in a new exhibit of photographs and digital manipulation. In “Girl With Marbles,” the head of a young child is superimposed on a figure wearing a blue dress and playing on a courtyard overlooking water. Through Saturday, June 17, Yossi Milo Gallery, 453 W. 17th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-463-7372, free.

TROUBLED LANDS Anthony Haughey, Misty Keasler, Atta Kim, and Shai Kremer present “Infected Landscapes,” a new exhibit of photographs of countries troubled by war and violence, including Israel, Guatemala, and Northern Ireland. Through Friday, June 30, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Julie Saul Gallery, 535 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 6th floor, 212-627-2410, free.