WATER JOURNEY Liliana Gelman presents “Ships, Dreams, and Water,” a three-part exhibit. “Ships” depicts various boats in the middle of the ocean; “Dreams” shows scenes of waves at midnight, and “Water” shows shorelines tinted in sepia and white. Ms. Gelman trained as an architect before turning to photography.

Through Sunday, Friday and Saturday, 2-9 p.m., Sunday, noon-7 p.m., Photo-Graphic Gallery, 252 Front St., between Water Street and the FDR Drive, 212-227-2287, free.

CONFUSED CHILDREN Loretta Lux explores the nuances of emotion in children in a new exhibit of photographs and digital manipulation. In “Girl With Marbles,” the head of a young child is superimposed on a figure wearing a blue dress and playing on a courtyard overlooking water. Through Saturday, June 17, Yossi Milo Gallery, 453 W. 17th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-463-7372, free.

TROUBLED LANDS The works of Anthony Haughey, Misty Keasler, Atta Kim, and Shai Kremer are featured in “Infected Landscapes,” a new exhibit of photographs of countries troubled by violence, including Israel, Guatemala, and Northern Ireland. Through Friday, June 30, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Julie Saul Gallery, 535 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 6th floor, 212-627-2410, free.