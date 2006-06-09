Photography
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
A LIFE’S WORK The work of Bill Ray is on display in a retrospective featuring his work from LIFE Magazine in the 1960s and from his freelance portfolio from New York, Newsweek, and Fortune magazines. Friday through Saturday, August 5, Tuesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m., Leica Gallery, 670 Broadway between Great Jones and Bond streets, 212-777-3051, free.
