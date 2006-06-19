Photography
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
RIVERS AND GARDENS Yancey Richardson Gallery presents an exhibit of work by Ohio photographer Lynn Geesaman. Ms. Geesaman photographs cultivated landscapes in France, Belgium, England, and America, including the Chicago Botanic Garden. Through Friday, June 30,Yancey Richardson Gallery, 535 W. 22nd St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 646-230-9610, free.
