This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AROUND THE WORLD Tishman Speyer presents “Vanishing Points,” an exhibit of works by John Mack, who traveled throughout America, Europe, and Mexico for the collection. Through Sunday, September 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 520 Madison Ave., between 53rd and 54th streets, 212-715-0309, free.

MANIPULATED PHOTOS The Film Society of Lincoln Center presents “Beyond Gravity and Abandoned Gestures,” an exhibit of photography-based digital artworks by Peter Angelo Simon, which feature scenes from the Big Apple Circus. Today through Monday, July 31, 2-8 p.m., Walter Reade Theater, Frieda and Roy Furman Gallery, 70 Lincoln Center Plaza, between Broadway and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5314, free.