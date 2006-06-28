Photography
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
ISLAND EYES El Museo del Barrio presents “The Eye of Memory – Three Decades, 1974-2003,” a retrospective exhibit of work by Hector Mendez Caratini, who examined historical changes in emerging Afro-Caribbean nations through his photography. Through Sunday, September 10, Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave. at 104th Street, 212-831-7272, $6 general, $4 students and seniors, free for children and members.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.