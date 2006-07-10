Photography
CITY SCENES Howard Greenberg Gallery presents “On the Rocks and Over the Edge,” a group exhibit of works from the 1970s by Bob Adelman, Tom Arndt, Joyce Baronio, and Jerry Berndt. Above right, Mr. Arndt, “Beauty Shop Window, Minneapolis” (1970); left, Ms. Baronio, “Portrait From 42nd Street Studio” (1978). Through Friday, August 25, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Howard Greenberg Gallery, 41 E. 57th St. at Madison Avenue, 212-334-0010, free.
