Photography

PHOTOS FOR A CAUSE The Bronx art gallery Haven Arts celebrates the opening of “United States of Us,” an exhibit of works produced during a month-long workshop organized by Carolina Penafiel and the Citiwide Harm Reduction agency. Tonight, 6 p.m., Haven Arts, 235 E. 141st St., between Rider Street and Canal Place, the Bronx, 718-585-5753, free.
