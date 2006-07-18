Photography
MANY KISSES Candace Dwan Gallery presents “About Love,” an exhibit of photographs by eight artists including Edouard Boubat, James Nicholls, and Sabine Weiss. The black-and-white photographs depict couples embracing in settings around the world. Above, Harold Feinstein’s “Parisian Lovers” (1985). Through Friday, July 28, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Candace Dwan Gallery, 24 W. 57th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-315-0065, free.
