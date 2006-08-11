This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NATURE AND BEYOND “Arcadia,” a group exhibit of photography by artists represented by Yancey Richardson Gallery, features works by Gonzalo Puch, Jeff Whetstone, Jodie Vicenta Jacobson, and others. Through Friday, August 25, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Yancey Richardson Gallery, 535 W. 22nd St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 646-230-9610, free.

WATER PICTURE The Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation presents “The Lost Waterfront and Beyond: The Photographs of Shelley Seccombe,” which depicts the changing landscape in and around the new Hudson River Park. Through Tuesday, October 31, Westbeth Gallery, 55 Bethune Street at Washington Street, 212-475-9585 ext. 34, free.