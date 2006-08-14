Photography
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SWEET AERIALS
Bonni Benrubi Gallery presents “Angels. Street. Skate. Seventies.”an exhibit of skateboarding photography by Hugh Holland, who documented skater culture throughout California in 1976. Through Saturday, September 30, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Bonni Benrubi Gallery, 41 W. 57th St. at Madison Avenue, 212-888-6007, free.
