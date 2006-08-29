This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SWEET AERIALS Bonni Benrubi Gallery presents “Angels. Street. Skate. Seventies.” an exhibit of skateboarding photography by Hugh Holland, who documented skater culture throughout California in 1976. Through Saturday, September 30, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Bonni Benrubi Gallery, 41 E. 57th St. at Madison Avenue, 212-888-6007, free.

OVER THE WATER The GreenwichVillage Society for Historic Preservation presents “The Lost Waterfront and Beyond: The Photographs of Shelley Seccombe,” which depicts the changing landscape in and around the new Hudson River Park. Through Tuesday, October 31, Westbeth Gallery, 55 Bethune Street at Washington Street, 212-475-9585 ext. 34, free.