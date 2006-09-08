Photography
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CENTRAL AMERICAN LENS Lola Alvarez Bravo was Mexico’s first important female photographer, focusing on portraiture and street photography.Among the photos in the exhibit are “Frida Kahlo” (c. 1944), left, and “Entierro en Yalalag (Burial in Yalalag)” (1946). Today through Thursday, November 2, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Aperture Gallery, 547 W. 27th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-505-5555, free.
