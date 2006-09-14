This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SWEET LAND OF LIBERTY Photojournalist Christopher Morris, known for his coverage of various foreign conflicts, is the subject of “My America,” an exhibit of works focusing on personal political statements throughout the country. The exhibit opens tonight with a reception. Tonight through Saturday, October 7, reception tonight, 8 p.m., Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Hasted Hunt Gallery, 529 W. 20th St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 212-627-0006, free.

SWEET AERIALS Bonni Benrubi Gallery presents “Angels. Street. Skate. Seventies.” an exhibit of skateboarding photography by Hugh Holland, who documented skater culture throughout California in 1976. Through Saturday, September 30, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Bonni Benrubi Gallery, 41 E. 57th St. at Madison Avenue, 212-888-6007, free.