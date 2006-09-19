Photography
CITY-SCAPE VISIONS “Cities in Transition” is a large-scale public photography exhibit featuring the work of artists Chuck Close, Dayanita Singh, and Mitch Epstein, who photographed urban spaces throughout America, exploring human relationships to cities.The exhibit is sponsored by the Madison Square Park Conservancy and the United Technologies Public Art Project. Today through Friday, November 10, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Madison Square Park, 23rd to 26th streets, between Fifth and Madison avenues, 212-538-9310, free.
