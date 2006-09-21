Photography
BLACK AND WHITE VIEWS The works of American photographer Charles Traub from the 1970s are on view at Gitterman Gallery.The exhibit features shots taken in Chicago and Los Angeles. Today through Sunday, December 2, Wednesday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., 170 E. 75th St., between Lexington and Third avenues, 212-734-0868, free.
