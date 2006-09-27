Photography
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MISSHAPED HIPSTERS Merlin Bronques gives a talk on “Lastnightsparty: Where Were You Last Night?” (Abrams), a photographic record of the clubgoers who fuel the long-running downtown event of the same name. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 675 Sixth Ave., between 21st and 22nd streets, free.
