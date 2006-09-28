This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

STARK FIGURES “Arena” features the work of Toronto, Ont.-based artist Frank Rodick, who photographs figures in dark, cloudy light. Through Saturday, October 7, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Andrea Meislin Gallery, 526 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-627-2552, free.

MIDWEST LOVE “The Midwest Photographers Publication Project,” published by the Aperture Foundation and the Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago, features the work of Kelli Connell, Justin Newhall, and Brian Ulrich. The artists participate in a panel discussion about the monograph. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., 547 W. 27th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-505-5555, free.