Photography

FROM PARIS TO NEW YORK Alan Klotz Gallery presents the American debut of Parisian photographer Corinne Mercadier, who photographs faceless figures and floating objects. Through Saturday, November 18, Wednesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Alan Klotz Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-741-4764, free.

CONGO VIEWS Human Rights Watch presents a one-night viewing of “The Hidden Face of Gold,” an exhibit of photographs by Marcus Bleasdale in northeastern Congo. The opening is the first event to take place in the newly renovated Federal Hall. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., Federal Hall, 26 Wall St., between Nassau and William streets, 212-216-1881, free.