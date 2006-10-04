Photography

The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FROM PARIS TO NEW YORK Alan Klotz Gallery presents the American debut of Parisian photographer Corinne Mercadier, who photographs faceless figures and floating objects. Through Saturday, November 18, Wednesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Alan Klotz Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-741-4764, free.

CONGO VIEWS Human Rights Watch presents a one-night viewing of “The Hidden Face of Gold,” an exhibit of photographs by Marcus Bleasdale in northeastern Congo. The opening is the first event to take place in the newly renovated Federal Hall. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., Federal Hall, 26 Wall St., between Nassau and William streets, 212-216-1881, free.

