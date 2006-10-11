Photography

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NORTHERN SCENES New work by Finnish artist Esko Männikö is collected in the exhibit “Cocktails,” which features unique scenes of humans and animals in the Finnish wild and elsewhere. Through Saturday, October 21, Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Yancey Richardson Gallery, 535 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 3rd floor, 646-230-9610, free.

WEST VILLAGE SCENE The Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation presents “The Lost Waterfront and Beyond: The Photographs of Shelley Seccombe,” which depicts the changing landscape in and around the new Hudson River Park.Through Tuesday, October 31,Westbeth Gallery,55 Bethune Street atWashington Street, 212-475-9585 ext. 34, free.