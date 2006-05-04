Poetry
POETRY WITH A BANG Poets Robert Minsky, Sharon Olds, and Tom Sleigh read from their work at the Hunter College Poetry Blast. Yusey Komunyakaa and C.K. Williams join the blast. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Hunter College Faculty Dining Room, West Building,8th Floor,695 Park Ave., entrance on 68th Street and Lexington Avenue, 212-772-4007, free, call for reservations.
