Poetry
POEM FEST Poets Franz Wright, Jonathan Aaron, and Bruce Weigl read from their works as part of National Poetry Month. Monday, 7 p.m., Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-274-0343, $15 general, $10 members.
