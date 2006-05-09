This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OPEN AIR READING Poets Sarah Gambito, Ted Mathys, and Srikanth Reddy read from their works as part of the opening of the Outdoor Reading Series at Bryant Park,presented by the Academy of American Poets. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Bryant Park, 42nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-274-0343, free.

SCHOLASTIC VERSE The Poet’s Theater Festival presents readings by the director of literary arts at Brown University, Brian Evanson, and the director of Starcherone Books, Ted Pelton. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E. 10th St., 212-352-3101, $7, $20 for festival pass.

NEW TOMES The English-born poet Simon Pettet reads from his new collection, “More Winnowed Fragments” (Talisman House), as part of his book release party. Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery, between Houston and Bleecker streets, 212-614-0505, free.