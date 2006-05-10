Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SCHOLASTIC VERSE The Poet’s Theater Festival presents readings by the director of literary arts at Brown University, Brian Evanson,and the director of Starcherone Books, Ted Pelton. Tonight, 8 p.m., St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E. 10th St., 212-352-3101, $7.
