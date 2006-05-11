Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MINI-DRAMA Writers Charles Bernstein, Anselm Berrigan, Kelly Copper, and others participate in a night of micro-plays as part of the opening night for the Poet’s Theater Festival. Tonight, 10:30 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery, between Bleecker and Bond streets, 212-614-0505, $7.
