NEW TOMES The English-born poet Simon Pettet reads from his new collection, “More Winnowed Fragments” (Talisman House), as part of his book release party. Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery, between Houston and Bleecker streets, 212-614-0505, free.
