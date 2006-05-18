This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW TOMES The English-born poet Simon Pettet reads from his new collection, “More Winnowed Fragments” (Talisman House), as part of his book release party. Tonight, 6 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery, between Houston and Bleecker streets, 212-614-0505, free.

LYRICAL MEANING The poet Tom Sleigh reads from his new collection, “Far Side of the Earth: Poems” (Houghton Mifflin), combining Greek and Latin references with dramatic lyrics. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 267 Seventh Ave. at 6th Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-832-9066, free.