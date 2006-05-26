Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
POET DUO Poets Marisol Limon Martinez, of “After You, Dearest Language” (Ugly Duckling), and Ryan Murphy, of “Down With The Ship” (Seismicity), read from their work. Monday, 8 p.m., the Poetry Project, St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 W. 10th St. at Second Avenue, 212-674-0910, $8 general, $7 students and seniors.
