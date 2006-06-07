Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
RECLUSIVE NATURE Ted Greenwald, Arlo Quint, Yuko Otomo and other writers included in the Recluse 2 literary journal read from their works. Poet Regie Cabico is host of the event, which is sponsored by the Poetry Project. Tonight, 8 p.m., St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E. 10th St. at Second Avenue, 212-674-0910, $8 general, $7 students and seniors, $5 members.
