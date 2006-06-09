Poetry
EUROPEAN VERSE The Romanian Cultural Institute presents a book party featuring poets included in the anthology “Naming the Nameless/Locul Nimanui: An Anthology of Contemporary American Poetry” (Cartea Romaneasca). Speakers include poets Geoffrey O’Brien and Murat Nemet-Nejat, and the director of the institute, Corina Suteu. Saturday, 7 p.m., the Romanian Cultural Institute, 200 E. 38th St. at Third Avenue, 212-687-0180, free.
