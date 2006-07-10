Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SUMMER VERSES Writers Sarah Manguso and Paul Violi read from their works as part of the the Vacation House Summer Poetry Series. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.