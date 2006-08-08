Poetry
SUMMER SHARE McNally Robinson Booksellers presents the fifth installment of its Vacation House Summer Poetry Series. Poets Jim Berhle and Gary Sullivan read from their verse. Wednesday, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson, 50 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212–274–1160, free.
