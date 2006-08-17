Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HONORING GINSBURG The Bowery Poetry Club presents “HOWL! Fifty Years Later: A Symposium,” a day-long tribute to beat poet Allen Ginsberg’s epic work of the same name. The event includes a seminar featuring contributors to “The Poem That Changed America” (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) and a “public howl” led by poet Edwin Torres. Amiri Baraka performs with his band Blue Ark. Saturday, 1 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery, between Houston and Bleecker streets, 212-615-0505, $10 general, $6 students.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.