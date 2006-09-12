Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
POETIC LICENSE The Bowery Poetry Club presents “Urbana,” a weekly poetry slam and open microphone series that welcomes quirky verse and themed nights such as the “Nerd Slam.” Tonight, 7 p.m., Bowery Poetry Club, 308 Bowery, between Bleecker and Houston streets, 212-614-0505, $7.
