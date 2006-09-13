Poetry
AMERICAN IDOL The Academy of American Poets presents a reading by the newly appointed poet laureate, Donald Hall, whose most recent collection of selected poems is “White Apples and the Taste of Stone” (Houghton Mifflin). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Proshansky Auditorium, CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave. at 34th Street, $15 general, $10 academy members, free for CUNY students. For complete information, go to poets.org.
