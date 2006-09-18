This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AMERICAN IDOL The Academy of American Poets presents a reading by the newly appointed poet laureate, Donald Hall, whose most recent collection of selected poems is “White Apples and the Taste of Stone” (Houghton Mifflin). Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Proshansky Auditorium, CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave. at 34th Street, 212-274-0343, $15 general, $10 members, free for CUNY students.

BROOKLYN SLANG The Barnes & Noble for Brooklyn Poetry Outreach program features a reading by the borough’s poet laureate, Ken Siegelman, who hosts the program’s monthly open microphone series. Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 267 Seventh Ave., between 4th and 5th streets, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-832-9066, free.