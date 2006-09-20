Poetry
HONORING KUNITZ The 92nd Street Y hosts a memorial tribute to the late poet, Stanley Kunitz, who passed this year at his centenary. Featured guests include the poets Mark Doty, Sharon Olds, and Galway Kinnell, as well as the writer’s daughter, Gretchen Kunitz.Tonight, 8 p.m., Kaufmann Concert Hall, 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-415-5500, free.
