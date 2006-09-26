This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GROUP POETRY Marsh Hawk Press presents readings from recent collections by the poets Mary Mackey, who reads from “Breaking the Fever”; Rochelle Ratner, who reads from “Balancing Acts,” and Corinne Robins, the author of “Today’s Menu.” Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 52 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.

HIP-HOP MEETS VERSE As part of its Common Ground series, S.O.B.’s presents a performance by the spoken word artist Black Ice.Featured performers include the poet Wordsmith.The founder of the Diggin’ in the Crates rap collective, Lord Finesse, is host of the event. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., S.O.B.’s, 204 Varick St. at Houston Street, 212-243-4940, $12.