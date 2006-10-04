Poetry
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
MANY VERSES The Poetry Project presents an open reading with Chinese writer Mei-mei Berssenbrugge, and an editor at Brooklyn’s Ugly Duckling Presse, Anna Moschovakis. Tonight, 8 p.m., St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E. 10th St. at Second Avenue, 212-674-0910, $8 general, $7 students and seniors, $5 members.
