VERSE NIGHT The Poetry Project presents Jon Paul Fiorentino, who reads from “The Theory of the Loser Class” (Coach House Books), and Paul Foster Johnson, who reads from “Refrains/Unworkings” (Apostrophe). Tonight, 8 p.m., the Poetry Project, St. Mark’s-Church-in-the-Bowery, 131 E. 10th St. at Second Avenue, 212-674-0910, $8 general, $7 students and seniors, $5 members.
