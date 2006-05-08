Readings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
FOR MOM Writer Jonathan Ames presents a night of storytelling based on Mother’s Day. Local performers Lucy Baker and Edgar Oliver join in the celebration. Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Kiehl’s, 109 Third Ave. at 13th Street, 212-868-4444, $12.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.