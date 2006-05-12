Readings
INTERVIEW DETAILS The quarterly publication Bomb Magazine, which publishes interviews by influential thinkers, celebrates its 25th anniversary with a reading by authors featured in the magazine’s “Living Legends” issue. Writers include Paula Fox, Patricia Spears Jones, and Frederic Tuten. Friday, 7 p.m., the New School, Tishman Auditorium, 66 W. 12th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 718-636-9100, $5.
