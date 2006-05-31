This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NOVEL SPEAK The author of “The Hours” (Picador) and “Specimen Days” (Farrar, Straus, & Giroux), Michael Cunningham, reads from and discusses his work. Essayist Stacey D’Erasmo interviews Mr. Cunningham. Tonight, 7 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $18.

WORLD WAR II HISTORY The Museum of Jewish History presents British historian David Cesarani, who reads from his biography, “Desk Murderer” (Da Capo), an account of the life of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann. Tonight, 7 p.m., Museum of Jewish History, Edmond J. Safra Hall, 36 Battery Place at Little West Street, 646-437-4202, $5 general, free members.