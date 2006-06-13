This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

REVOLUTION WRITINGS BlackBook Magazine presents the collection of writings “The Revolution Will Be Accessorized: Dispatches From the New Counterculture.” Contributors include Aaron Hicklin, Toby Young, and Sam Lipsyte. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

INTERVIEWS AND MORE BOMB Magazine presents a 25th anniversary reading featuring past contributing editors, including poets Kimiko Hahn and Matthea Harvey and authors Robert Polito and Ned Sublette. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., the Kitchen, 512 W. 19th St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 718-636-9100, $5.

JOYCE’S ULYSSES Symphony Space presents the 25th anniversary of “Bloomsday on Broadway,” a 12-hour reading of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” This year’s presentation also includes readings of work by Samuel Beckett, who was Joyce’s sometime secretary. Readers include Malcolm McCourt, Fritz Weaver, and David Margulies. Soprano Lisa Flanagan and baritone Kevin Burdette perform. Artistic director Isaiah Sheffer is host of the event. Friday, noon, Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $20 general, $17 students and seniors, $14 members.