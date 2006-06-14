This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEFORE BLOOMSDAY Authors Pete Hamill, Malachy McCourt, Michael Anderson, Carolyn Hughes, and others celebrate James Joyce with readings of his work. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.

INTERVIEWS AND MORE BOMB Magazine presents a 25th anniversary reading featuring past contributing editors, including poets Kimiko Hahn and Matthea Harvey and authors Robert Polito and Ned Sublette. Tonight, 7 p.m., the Kitchen, 512 W. 19th St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 718-636-9100, $5.