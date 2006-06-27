This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SALT WALK Michael Benanav reads from his book “Men of Salt: Crossing the Sahara on the Caravan of White Gold” (Lyons Press), describing his journey in the Sahara Desert to Timbuktu, transporting loads of salt with nomads. A slide show accompanies the lecture. Tonight, 7 p.m., Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $12 in advance, $15 at the doors.

MYSTERIOUS WAYS Coliseum Books presents its lunchtime Word for Word Mystery Panel Discussion with female mystery authors Sandra Scoppettone, Cynthia Baxter, Carol Goodman, and Laura Lippman.Author Gammy Singer is host of the event. Tomorrow, 12:30 p.m., Bryant Park, Reading Room, 42nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.

OUTDOOR LITERATURE The Department of Parks & Recreation, Open City, and Mr. Beller’s Neighborhood presents the Park-Lit reading series. Authors from the Buzzer Thirty arts organization, including Alicia Erian, Kenji Jasper, and Anthony Lee,read from their works. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Astoria Park, 23rd Avenue at 21st Street, Queens, 212-696-6609, free.