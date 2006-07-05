Readings
LUNCH BREAK Coliseum Books presents its lunchtime Word for Word reading series with authors Lawrence Block and Peter Blauner. Mystery writer Charles Ardai is host of the event. Today, 12:30 p.m., Bryant Park, Reading Room, 42nd Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-803-5890, free.
