This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MEMOIR CHAT The summer reading series Madison Square Reads features authors Molly O’Neill and Gael Greene reading from their memoirs. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Madison Square Park, Farragut Monument, 25th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues, 212-538-6667, free.

STRONG MEMORIES Andrew Holleran reads from his novel “Grief” (Hyperion), about a gay man’s guilt over having survived the 1980s and 1990s AIDS epidemic.Writer Bill Goldstein is host of the event. Tonight, 7 p.m., Housing Works Used Book Café, 126 Crosby St., between Prince and Houston streets, 212-334-3324, free.

