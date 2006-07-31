Readings
FIRST-PERSON NARRATIVE Susan Shapiro reads from her memoir “Lighting Up: How I Stopped Smoking, Drinking, and Everything Else I Loved in Life Except Sex” (Random House), and discusses the art of first-person writing. Tonight, 7 p.m., the Manhattan Ensemble Theater, 55 Mercer St., between Broome and Grand streets, 212-925-1900, $20.
